Culverhouse prepares for a head count ahead of Hereford trip

King's Lynn Town skipper Michael Clunan was rested for Saturday's game against Hereford but could be recalled for the replay Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town head west on Tuesday afternoon hoping to complete the job they started, but couldn't quite finish, at the weekend.

The destination is Edgar Street, Hereford, for an FA Trophy third round qualifying replay after the goalless draw at The Walks on Saturday.

Manager Ian Culverhouse's first job will be a head count to see who has come through unscathed - and then decide whose legs can last the pace. Captain Michael Clunan and Chris Henderson were rested on Saturday so are likely to feature.

Culverhouse will again be short of specialist central defenders, Rory McAuley holding the fort in their absence on injured duo Ryan Fryatt and Chris Smith, with recent recruit Tom Ward again cup tied.

It could be another month before Fryatt and Smith feature. Smith's arm is still in a sling because of an elbow injury, while an MRI scan revealed a couple of ligament tears in Fryatt's knee and he is now on a rehabilitation programme.