Matchday live: King's Lynn Town v Hereford

King's Lynn celebrate a dramatic winner the last time Hereford visited The Walks Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King's Lynn Town will be looking for their second home win of the week on Saturday afternoon when they entertain Hereford.

The Linnets were 2-1 winners over Kettering in midweek, following their opening-day loss at Guiseley.

A big crowd is expected for Hereford's visit - their first since an epic battle back in the 2017-18 season when Lynn won 3-2, thanks to a late goal from Toby Hilliard.