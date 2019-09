Matchday live: King's Lynn Town v Gloucester City - follow the action here

King's Lynn Town defend their 100pc home record when they entertain Gloucester City today.

The Linnets top the National League North table, winning all five of their home games.

They will be without centre-half Rory McAuley, who begins a three-match suspension today, after being sent off recently against Alfreton.