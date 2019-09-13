Search

Culverhouse - king of the King's Lynn castle

13 September, 2019 - 14:39
Rory McAuley will miss the visit of Gloucester City through suspension Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

King's Lynn Town defend an unbeaten home league record stretching back just over a year when Gloucester City visit The Walks.

King's Lynn Town's Chris Smith has been out of action with a hamstring injury Picture: Ian BurtKing's Lynn Town's Chris Smith has been out of action with a hamstring injury Picture: Ian Burt

Lynn haven't been beaten on home soil since September 1, 2018, when Stourbridge scored the only goal of the game - a contributory factor to the sacking of manager Simon Clark a week later, albeit an embarrassing FA Cup draw against Histon was the final nail in that particular coffin.

Lynn rode the storm and Ian Culverhouse made a shock return to the helm - and no one has been able to beat him at his own game at The Walks since.

It is a remarkable record which saw Lynn earn promotion last season and which has seen them top the National North table today - courtesy of five straight wins in a nine-game unbeaten run. Lynn are also joint leading scorers - only next weekend's FA Cup opponents Alfreton can rival their record of 22 in 10 games.

All of which sets it up nicely for 13th-placed Gloucester's visit - although Culverhouse will be forced into a change, with Rory McAuley beginning a three-match suspension after his red card against Alfreton. The obvious replacement is Chris Smith, although the former Ipswich academy player has missed the last five games because of a hamstring injury. If he misses out again, Culverhouse looks likely to call on either Aaron Jones, Jordan Richards or Ross Barrows to help in a reshuffle.

Linnets media chief Mark Hearle is calling on home fans - who have bumped up attendances at The Walks to more than 1,100 - to get behind the team again.

"The football that has been served up by the team to date on home soil has been nothing short of exceptional," he said.

"Ian, Paul Bastock and the lads have put in a tremendous amount of hard work and are rightly reaping the rewards at present. We are now seeing that our supporters are really buying into the product we have on offer on a Saturday afternoon and I would urge them all to continue to enjoy and embrace every moment of it. The crowd levels to date have been fantastic and I have to thank them for turning out in their increased numbers and long may that continue. Of course it's very early days and nobody here is getting carried away with anything. The old football saying of one game at a time springs to mind and with Ian at the helm there is no chance of anyone thinking beyond that."

