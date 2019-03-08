King's Lynn Town to face Dereham at The Walks

Two former Norwich City employees go head to head on Tuesday night when King's Lynn Town host Dereham Town in a pre-season friendly at The Walks (7.45pm).

Ian Culverhouse's Linnets are preparing for a new season in the National League North while Dereham manager Adam Gusterson - an academy product at Carrow Road - is looking to build on last-season's heroics when he dragged the Magpies out of relegation problems and to 14th in the Isthmian League North.

The Linnets go into the game with three wins out of three, over Stamford, Bury and Needham Market, but this will be their first appearance in front of their own crowd after wining promotion last season.

Dereham will be looking to build on their 5-2 win at Gorleston on Saturday thanks to braces from Charlie Clarke and Ryan Crisp and a Scott Hipperson strike.

We incorrectly reported that the match was being played at Dereham - apologies for any inconvenience caused.