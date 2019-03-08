Matchday live: King's Lynn Town v Darlington
PUBLISHED: 13:55 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 31 August 2019
Archant
King's Lynn Town will be looking to make it seven games unbeaten when they entertain Darlington on Saturday afternoon.
Victory could send the second-placed Linnets top of the National League North table - they are just one point behind York, who are away to mid-table Gloucester.
Darlington, managed by former Ipswich Town player Alun Armstrong, are 15th and without an away win in three attempts.
Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse will be hoping centre-half Chris Smith is available after missing the last two games with a slight hamstring problem.