Search

Advanced search

Matchday live: King's Lynn Town v Darlington

PUBLISHED: 13:55 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 31 August 2019

King's Lynn Town face Darlington Picture: Chris Lakey

King's Lynn Town face Darlington Picture: Chris Lakey

Archant

King's Lynn Town will be looking to make it seven games unbeaten when they entertain Darlington on Saturday afternoon.

Victory could send the second-placed Linnets top of the National League North table - they are just one point behind York, who are away to mid-table Gloucester.

You may also want to watch:

Darlington, managed by former Ipswich Town player Alun Armstrong, are 15th and without an away win in three attempts.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse will be hoping centre-half Chris Smith is available after missing the last two games with a slight hamstring problem.

Most Read

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Woman’s body discovered at property in Norwich

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Mysterious sign leaves visitors to coastal town confused

Residents and visitors to Cromer are asking what the brown sign with a train on is for. Picture: ECM/KAY MISSP

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman’s body discovered at property in Norwich

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

MATCHDAY LIVE: West Ham v Norwich City - Canaries look to get back on track in the Premier League

Ben Godfrey went so close to earning a 3-3 draw against Chelsea for Norwich City last weekend, when his header hit the crossbar late on Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Customers queue for an hour as new cake shop opens

Ellese Harrison at the launch of Ellese Bakes shop in Caister. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mysterious sign leaves visitors to coastal town confused

Residents and visitors to Cromer are asking what the brown sign with a train on is for. Picture: ECM/KAY MISSP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists