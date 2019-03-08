Search

Advanced search

Linnets face Charlton side in final pre-season test

PUBLISHED: 14:42 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 29 July 2019

King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse, left, with assistant Paul Bastock Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse, left, with assistant Paul Bastock Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town complete their pre-season campaign when Chartlon Athletic send an Under-23s team to The Walks tonight (7.30pm).

Ian Culverhouse's Linnets team have won all five of their outings, crammed into two and a half weeks. In the process they have scored 18 goals and conceded just three.

You may also want to watch:

The National League North campaign begins at Guieseley on Saturday and Culverhouse will be keen to have his players in tip-top shape - and injury-free.

The Linnets newly-refurbished and renamed Blue & Gold Sports Bar will be reopened by two King's Lynn legends in the shape of Mick Wright and Keith Rudd, at 6.30pm.

The area has been given a complete lick of paint. The work has been carried out by a group of volunteers over the summer in the hope of attracting more supporters back to the venue over the coming months.

King's Lynn Town Reserves are also in action tonight with a trip to Ely City.

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Company director banned from driving for speeding

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City Debate – your pre-season questions answered

Josip Drmic enjoyed his afternoon in Luton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘One of the worst things I’ve ever seen’ - Youtube star witnesses violent attack in Norwich

Vlogger Jack Dean, who is known as JaackMaate on social media, was walking down King Street when he saw a man being assaulted on Friday night. Photo: Denise Bradley/Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists