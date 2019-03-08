Linnets face Charlton side in final pre-season test

King's Lynn Town complete their pre-season campaign when Chartlon Athletic send an Under-23s team to The Walks tonight (7.30pm).

Ian Culverhouse's Linnets team have won all five of their outings, crammed into two and a half weeks. In the process they have scored 18 goals and conceded just three.

The National League North campaign begins at Guieseley on Saturday and Culverhouse will be keen to have his players in tip-top shape - and injury-free.

The Linnets newly-refurbished and renamed Blue & Gold Sports Bar will be reopened by two King's Lynn legends in the shape of Mick Wright and Keith Rudd, at 6.30pm.

The area has been given a complete lick of paint. The work has been carried out by a group of volunteers over the summer in the hope of attracting more supporters back to the venue over the coming months.

King's Lynn Town Reserves are also in action tonight with a trip to Ely City.