Angry words as Alvechurch ‘hijack’ King’s Lynn Town pitch after match is called off

Match officials make their decision to call off King's Lynn Town's home game against Alvechurch Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

Angry words were exchanged after King’s Lynn Town’s home game against Alvechurch was postponed an hour before the scheduled kick-off.

The visitors’ coaching staff insisted their players take part in a mini training session on the pitch after the decision was made. Lynn officials asked them to stop, but they refused - the manager continuing to instruct his players to run the length of the pitch.

Director of football Robbie Back, manager Ian Culverhouse and his assistant Paul Bastock all asked them to stop, but the bizarre ‘pitch hijack’ continued until a spell of ‘handbags’, with pushing and shoving and angry words.

The visiting players eventually departed, leaving groundsman Steve Curtis to survey the damage to a pitch which had already required extensive preparation work following the win over Royston on Tuesday when rain and snow fell.

Alvechurch had departed at 10am having been assured the match would go ahead, although the surface was clearly hard due to freezing conditions. The first pitch inspection came at 2pm and the decision took just moments to come - prompting the angry exchanges.