MATCHDAY LIVE: King's Lynn Town v Altrincham
PUBLISHED: 14:09 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 02 November 2019
Archant
King's Lynn Town return to The Walks with a visit from Altrincham in the National League North.
Lynn have had two weeks to get over their disappointing FA Cup exit at Nantwich, following the postponement of last weekend's trip to Kidderminsters Harriers.
But he looks to be without central defenders Ryan Fryatt and Chris Smith although experienced midfielder Ryan Jarvis was set to start.
Lynn are fifth in the table, while their visitors are 18th.