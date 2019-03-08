Search

Advanced search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Follow King's Lynn Town v Alfreton Town in their FA Cup replay

PUBLISHED: 19:06 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:07 24 September 2019

King's Lynn host Alfreton at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

King's Lynn host Alfreton at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

Archant

King's Lynn Town make their second attempt to reach the FA Cup third qualifying round tonight.

The Linnets host Alfreton Town in a replay (7.45pm kick-off) after Saturday's 1-1 draw.

You may also want to watch:

If the scores are level at full-time tonight there will be 30 minutes of extra-time, plus a penalty shoot-out if necessary.

The winners have been drawn away to Leek Town, of the BetVictor Northern South East Division, two steps below tonight's combatants.

The third qualifying round ties will take place on Saturday, October 5 with the winners pocketing £11,250.

Most Read

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Worker flown to hospital after ‘explosion’ at fireproofing factory

Police had cordoned off the road for a number of hours. Photo: Matthew Nixon

‘It was powerful enough to wipe out Norwich’ - Britain’s nuclear weapons hidden in village

Former atomic weapons factory which is now Gorse Industrial Estate at Barnham. Owner Keith Eldred. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and A148 closed in both directions

The A148 is closed following a crash PICTURE: Google Street View

Children ‘dropped like flies’ after suspected norovirus outbreak at school

Norwich Primary Academy, on Clarkson Road. Picture: Google

‘It was powerful enough to wipe out Norwich’ - Britain’s nuclear weapons hidden in village

Former atomic weapons factory which is now Gorse Industrial Estate at Barnham. Owner Keith Eldred. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

MATCHDAY LIVE: Follow King’s Lynn Town v Alfreton Town in their FA Cup replay

King's Lynn host Alfreton at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists