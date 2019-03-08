MATCHDAY LIVE: Follow King's Lynn Town v Alfreton Town in their FA Cup replay

King's Lynn host Alfreton at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King's Lynn Town make their second attempt to reach the FA Cup third qualifying round tonight.

The Linnets host Alfreton Town in a replay (7.45pm kick-off) after Saturday's 1-1 draw.

If the scores are level at full-time tonight there will be 30 minutes of extra-time, plus a penalty shoot-out if necessary.

The winners have been drawn away to Leek Town, of the BetVictor Northern South East Division, two steps below tonight's combatants.

The third qualifying round ties will take place on Saturday, October 5 with the winners pocketing £11,250.