Video

FA Cup replay: Youngster pressing his case with Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse

Sonny Carey impressed in King's Lynn Town's FA Cup draw at Alfreton Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Timing is everything in football - and Sonny Carey is in the right place at the right time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The young midfielder has pushed himself firmly into King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse's thoughts, more so after starting and impressing in Lynn's FA Cup second qualifying round game at Alfreton at the weekend.

Carey was recruited in the summer, signed after assimilating himself into the squad through regular training sessions during his time as a Wroxham player last season.

He could well feature from the beginning in Tuesday night's replay at The Walks, but Culverhouse has been keen to stress the 18-year-old is a work in progress.

Carey came in as Culverhouse gave some senior players a rest, but there is little doubt Carey impresses with each performance. That he wasn't on the scoresheet at Alfreton was down solely to home keeper Charlie Andrew.

You may also want to watch:

"He pulled off some good saves," said Culverhouse. "When Sonny went in I thought it was a goal - he sold the defender really well with the slip to Mazz (Adam Marriott), cut back inside and I thought it was a goal, but that is the confidence of the lad.

"He's a good prospect and those minutes will do him the world of good.

"He is learning the game, he is learning about the positional sense and where he has got to be on the football pitch and he is playing with good players and we will get the best out of him - he has a very, very bright future in front of him."

Culverhouse will have more than a passing thought on the weekend trip to leaders York City when he selects his team for the replay. Striker Michael Gash injured his ankle and Culverhouse can ill afford to lose him for league duties.

"He rolled his ankle," confirmed Culverhouse after the match on Saturday.

"We will get ice on it on the way home and he is going to manage that at home; 48 hours is a good time so we have to make sure we get the bruising out and the swelling is not too deep and then we turn up Tuesday and see if he can go or not.

"It is important for the football club that we are in the hat so we will come together, see what the lumps and bumps are but the 11 we do put out will give everything, that is for sure."