Hawkins goal clinches friendly victory for King’s Lynn Town

PUBLISHED: 21:51 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:51 25 August 2020

Ryan Hawkins was on target for King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

A late goal from Ryan Hawkins gave King’s Lynn Town a 1-0 victory at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday night.

It was the first Linnets win of the summer pre-season schedule after a 1-0 defeat at Stowmarket Town in their opening game on Saturday.

Earlier, Hawkins had cleared off his own line to prevent Lynn from going in behind at the interval.

The game was played in blustery conditions which made life difficult for the players, but Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse will have been happy at the sight of summer signing Jamar Loza coming on for the second half after injury ruled him out from the weekend game.

It was Loza’s pace which caused the home defence problems and which could be a useful tool for Lynn in their National League campaign. The former Norwich City player scooped the ball just wide of the target after a through ball by Alex Brown, and it was left to Hawkins to fire home the winner from close range.

