Norwich City loanee turns on the Power as King's Lynn Town get back to winning ways

Simon Power - hit a double at Gateshead Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Norwich City loanee Simon Power struck twice as King's Lynn Town won 2-1 at Gateshead.

Power put the Linnets ahead after 15 minutes, and although the hosts levelled six minutes into the second half, Power struck again with nine minues remaining to give Lynn their first win since January 25.

The end of the three-game winless run means they remain two points behind leaders York, who won 3-1 away to Alfreton, but with four games in hand.

Third-placed Boston United are now six points behind, from two games more, after a 1-1 draw at Curzon, while Brackley, in fourth, beat Blyth Spartans 5-2.

Gateshead: Guthrie, Tear, Nicholson, Agnew (87), Cooper, Williamson, Oliver (Keating 71), Deverdics, Preston, Olley, O'Donnell. Unused subs: Lees, Pattison. Booked: Agnew. Goal: O'Donnell 51

Lynn: Street, Jones, Barrows, Jarvis, Smith, McAuley, Power (Payne 85), Richards, Gash, Marriott (Southwell 80), Henderson (Carey 68). Unused subs: Payne, Kelly, Southwell, Ward.

Goals: Power 15, 81

Attendance: 1,084