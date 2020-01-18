Matchday live: King's Lynn Town v York City

A huge crowd is expected at The Walks as King's Lynn Town host York City Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King's Lynn Town face York City in a huge top-of-the-table clash at The Walks.

The Linnets are a point ahead of second-placed York, with two games in hand.

It's a scenario that would have been unlikely at the start of the season - York were considered among the favourites for promotion, with promoted Lynn expected to struggle. But Lynn have defied all expectations, with an unbeaten home record and just two defeats all season, the last one at York back in September.

The Linnets have sold 3,200 tickets before the turnstiles opened with York expected to bring around 500 fans.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse will have new loan signing from Norwich City, Simon Power, available, as well as centre-half Tom Ward, who was cup tied for last weekend's FA Trophy defeat at Ebbsfleet. Jordan Richards and Rory McAuley missed that game with minor knocks but are expected to be fit to face the Minstermen.