'I thought his performance was absolutely magnificent' - Linnets boss on evergreen striker

There may be a new kid on the block at The Walks - but if Simon Power wants to use his loan spell at Lynn as part of his footballing education, he could do worse than cast his eye towards a 33-year-old warrior of a team-mate with 10 clubs on his CV.

Power became an instant fans' favourite with a dynamic and thrilling display in a vital victory for the Linnets. That he walked away with the sponsor's man of the match award was no surprise.

But without the efforts of Michael Gash, Lynn might just be looking up at York rather than enjoying a four-point advantage over their nearest rivals for top spot. This was no one-man show: Power, Rory McAuley, Alex Street, Ross Barrows, Aaron Jones - all had more than legitimate claims for the bottle of plonk. But Gash epitomises the philosophy that has taken Lynn to giddy heights this season.

Consider his appearance in his own penalty area in the 56th minute: York had broken well after a Lynn attack, the ball was played into the box - and there was Gash tidying up the danger, appearing out of nowhere like something out of Bewitched. Regular supporting roles at the back complemented brilliant attacking play.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse knows a good thing when he sees one.

"I thought he was outstanding today, in both boxes," he said. "He was in the left back position wasn't he? Unbelievable. For a part-time team as we are, the fitness levels are very, very good, but they leave everything out there in every game.

"When he first joined (July 2017) he was just coming off rehab for his knee so that first year was all about getting game time, but he enjoyed it so much that when the question was asked, 'would you like to sign again?' there was no doubt. He enjoys it, he is a big part of that dressing room and he is a leader. I thought his performance was absolutely magnificent."

The efforts of Gash and Co are going to be needed on another 17 occasions if Lynn are to stay at the top of this league: York pushed Lynn to the limits, and they responded. The pressure of a huge home crowd and big-name visitors just didn't faze them. York had their moments, but were perhaps guilty of some average finishing. When they did hit the target, keeper Alex Street was equal to anything they threw at him - although Aaron Jones did a neat line in goal-line clearances in the first half.

Adfam Marriott had missed a couple of opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, but when Power - who had already had the crowd on its feet with some lung-busting runs - cut inside in the 67th minute, the striker was perfectly placed to pounce when keeper Pete Jameson spilled the shot.

York have some big lads up front and tried to hit them whenever possible, but you knew when they were running out of ideas when two of their own players had a bit of a public falling out: some shirt-grabbing and finger pointing by the numbers six and seven - Joe Tait and Adrian Moko. Most appropriate given they were by then at sixes and sevens.

Ultimately, you doubt York will have too many complaints.

Culverhouse added: "It wasn't pretty, the pitch doesn't allow it, but to a man they stood up and we went toe to toe with them and that is all we can ask. They are a good side - well drilled, got a good manager and coaching staff, so the task was always going to be a hard one but to a man our boys were magnificent."

Culverhouse will have worries over Jordan Richards, who had to go off in the first half, and Ross Barrows, who went to hospital after the game for a scan on a shoulder injury. But in Power he appears to have made a significant addition to his numbers.

"He was excellent," said Culverhouse. "For a debut you couldn't have asked for anything more."

King's Lynn Town: Street, Jones, Barrows, Jarvis, Smith, McAuley, Power, Richards (Payne 31), Gash, Marriott, Henderson. Subs not used: Kelly, Hawkins, Fox, Carey. Goal: Marriott 67

York City: Jameson, Griffiths (Langstaff 74), Tait, McNulty, Newton, Ferguson, McLaughlin, Moke, Green, Kempster (Maguire 58), Burrow. Subs: Whitley, Bond, Durrell.

Ref: R Whitton. Att: 4,019