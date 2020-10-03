Video

‘I am so proud’ - Culverhouse on Linnets’ opening day show

Adam Marriott celebrates his equaliser with Aaron Jones. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Ian Culverhouse paid tribute to his players after they twice came from behind to claim a point in an historic day at The Walks.

Adam Marriott drew Lynn level late on. Picture: Ian Burt Adam Marriott drew Lynn level late on. Picture: Ian Burt

A 2-2 draw at home to promotion favourites Yeovil gave them their first ever points in the National League.

It was an opening day like no other - while the match was live on TV, the ground was eerily silent, with fans still not allowed in. Instead of being packed to the rafters, it was substitutes and the massed ranks of BT staff who were dotted around the seats.

After a goalless first half, which Lynn dominated, they twice had to come from behind, with that arch poacher Adam Marriott snatching a point just three minutes from the end of normal time.

“I am so proud. I thought we were very good first half without having a real end product, which we have got to work on,” said Culverhouse. “But I thought the way we kept the ball and moved the ball - we showed good patience in possession, which I was proud of, and got some half chances, but the final ball wasn’t there today in the final third, but to come back second half and concede early like we did and show the resilience that we did was superb.”

Lynn came out of the traps well, showing no signs of being overawed by the occasion. Culverhouse had lost Jamar Loza with a slight groin injury so Sam Kelly was drafted in, while he chose to go with Alex Street in goal, leaving on loan Canaries youngster Archie Mair on the bench.

Dayle Southwell had a couple of half chances in the opening half, with left back Alex Brown sending in some high quality crosses and the excellent Ryan Jarvis rolling back the years with a vintage display.

Yeovil striker Rhys Murphy twice saw the white’s of Street’s eyes in the opening 45 – the first time he poked it wide of the keeper, the second his attempted lob was straight at the Lynn keeper.

Lynn will feel they won the half on points, but Yeovil came out a different side after the break and took the lead after just two minutes, Carl Dickinson’s free-kick from the left headed home by Luke Wilkinson.

Subs Sonny Carey and Marriott worked an opening but Carey was denied by the keeper’s legs.

However, on 77 minutes it was all square as Carey played the ball into the area and it somehow found its way to Southwell, who nicked it past keeper Adam Smith. Yeovil claimed offside and handball - but got neither.

With eight minutes left a stray pass was intercepted and Courtney Duffus thumped it past Street to put Yeovil ahead again. Lynn piled on the pressure and it paid off three minutes from time when Aaron Jones put in a ball from the right and Marriott clipped it home at the near post.