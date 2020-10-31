Video

Double delight as Loza grabs the points for Linnets

Jamar Loza scored Lynn's late winner.

Jamar Loza grabbed a late double as King’s Lynn Town ended their losing run with a thrilling 3-2 National League home win over Woking.

King's Lynn Town players celebrate Jamar Loza's late winner

Lynn looked to have blown their chance of ending a run of four defeats on the bounce when they surrendered the lead in a game in which they were the better team.

But then Loza took over – scoring twice in the final six minutes of normal time against one of his former teams.

Lynn were behind at half-time, but it was of their own doing.

It took the Linnets a while to get going, but when they did there looked to be some of the old confidence back. Cameron King and Sonny Carey began to get a grip on midfield, but it was skipper Michael Clunan who teed up Adam Marriott for the opener from a corner the 27th minute, the striker hooking in a volley from eight yards.

Lynn deserved the lead and were in control, but then allowed Woking back into the game. Keeper Archie Mair came out to meet a cross and didn’t make it – but Kane Ferdinand did, and it was all square on 40 minutes.

Then Lynn allowed a cross in from the right, Josh Davison was unmarked in the area and from six yards headed past a hapless Mair.

Lynn had gone from a position of control, to another uphill battle in the second half.

Marriott pushed an effort inches wide, but Woking quickly decided to keep hold of what they’d got and not be so adventurous.

Carey teed up Ross Barrows for a drive on the right but the keeper got behind it well.

As the minutes ticked by it looked like

Lynn’s luck was going to run out – but then up stepped Loza.