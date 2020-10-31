Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: King’s Lynn Town v Woking

King's Lynn Town host Woking Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King’s Lynn Town ended a four-match losing streak in the National League with a thrilling 3-2 home win over Woking.

The Linnets went ahead in the first half through Adam Marriott, but Woking levelled before the break and were ahead not long after.

But Linnets sub, former Norwich City winger Jamar Loza – who once played for Woking - scored twice in the last six minutes to seal a valuable three points.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse made two changes to the side which lost 3-2 at home to Wealdstone in midweek. Rory McAuley went straight back into the team after suspension, replacing Chrs Smith, who dropped to the bench. And midfielder Cameron King, unfit for midweek, replaced Ryan Jarvis.

Woking included former Norwich City winger Matt Jarvis in their starting line-up.