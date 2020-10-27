Why Bazza’s happy to leave YouTube to the experts at King’s Lynn

Paul Bastock has welcomed the input of two off-field ‘players’ who have helped take his eyes away from YouTube.

It was a case of all eyes on screen for King’s Lynn Town’s assistant manager and boss Ian Culverhouse as they prepared for matches.

But Matt Loades, as head of performance analysis, and sports scientist Ben Algar, have taken a lot of the strain.

“With Ben and Matt we have a lot more input on fitness on teams and analytics,” said Bastock. “We have got all this information which we never had before. It was just me and the gaffer before, we were Youtubing and trying to find out everything we could through the Internet and now we get all the information, we can prepare the boys right.

“The boys are just a fantastic group of lads and they are buying into everything and we just need a little bit of luck, that’s all, and cut out a few stupid errors and we will be fine.”

Match preparation for the weekend’s FA Cup game against Notts County went out of the window when the visitors pulled out because of positive coronavirus tests, but it gave Culverhouse and Bastock more time to prepare for two home games in the space of four days – against Wealdstone on Tuesday night and Woking on Saturday.

Lynn will be desperate not to blow another chance for a much-needed win on Tuesday. Having seen one, possibly even three, points go begging at Weymouth 10 days ago, they face another promoted club, Wealdstone. Lynn will be without centre-half Rory McAuley, serving a suspension for his red card at Weymouth that played a big part in the 2-1 defeat, but have two new signings ready to step in – striker Kairo Mitchell and centre-half Danny Lupano, who is on loan from Hull City.

Whilst Lupano would be a straight replacement in a backline that will also be without injured right-back Aaron Jones, Lynn will have to decide whether or not to start Mitchell, who offers something different to Adam Marriott and Dayle Southwell.

Bastock saw Mitchell close up last Tuesday when he trained with is new team-mates.

“Very exciting, good with his feet, good in the air, technically very good,” was Bastock’s verdict.

Defeats at Solihull and at home to Boreham Wood, whilst heavy, were perhaps not entirely unexpected for Lynn, but the Weymouth game represented some ‘parity’, as does Tuesday’s clash against a side which won the National League South last season.

Bastock, however, knows Wealdstone will have exactly the same thoughts.

“They’re a good team,” he said. “But there isn’t a bad team in this league. You look at Maidenhead (who Lynn beat away) – they have gone on and won a couple of games. Every game at this level is tough. And they are going to come, they will have a game plan and we will have ours and hopefully on the night our boys keep playing the football and the belief and we get our tails up and keep kicking on.”