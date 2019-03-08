Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

BREAKING NEWS: King's Lynn v Stratford is OFF

PUBLISHED: 06:24 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:29 30 April 2019

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Archant

King’s Lynn Town’s play-off semi-final clash against Stratford Town on Wednesday is off.

The Linnets released a tweet late on Tuesday night without adding further details, although a statement is expected on Wednesday morning.

It is understood that the issue is within their opponents' camp.

You may also want to watch:

A statement on Stratford's official website said: “Wednesday's play-off semi-final v Kings Lynn has unfortunately been postponed and we will keep you all updated when we hear further from the FA.

“We have received a letter from the FA on April 29 regards an alleged ineligible player and potential points deduction. The FA asked us to supply relevant information by lunchtime April 30 which we will comply with.

“We await the outcome from the FA and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and we hope a swift conclusion.

“The club will make no further comment until we have heard further from the FA.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

‘We could spend £100m and still get relegated’ - City chief Webber delivers Premier League reality check

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is not getting carried away after sealing Premier League promotion Picture: Denise Bradley

Complaints flood in about online fitness firm set up by fraudster

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

‘I couldn’t resist it’: Father polishes bomb before calling police

Tom Waters, from Beccles was doing work in his back garden when he found the First World War shell. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

‘We could spend £100m and still get relegated’ - City chief Webber delivers Premier League reality check

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is not getting carried away after sealing Premier League promotion Picture: Denise Bradley

Police warn of ice and fog on county’s roads

Norwich Cathedral shrouded in fog. Motorists in the county have been warned to watch out for ice and fog. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists