Culverhouse wants some early Christmas cheer for King’s Lynn Town fans

14 December, 2018 - 12:40
Aaron Jones is an injury concern for King's Lynn Town ahead of the game against Rushall Olympic Picture: Matthew Usher.

In the festive season of excess, Ian Culverhouse will be hoping his King’s Lynn Town players are averse to waste when they return to The Walks this afternoon.

Kings Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher.Kings Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher.

A failure to put away opportunities has been costly, and the Linnets boss won’t want a repeat when Rushall Olympic head to west Norfolk.

It’s the final home game before the Christmas break and Culverhouse is keen to send fans home with an early gift.

Key will be converting chances – and not allowing the opposition to dictate the way the game is played.

It was a failing seven days ago when Lynn went to Coalville Town and came back with a point from a 3-3 draw – a repeat today will do little for Lynn’s promotions ambitions.

“We’re all really looking forward to the fixture on Saturday,” Culverhouse told the club’s official web site.

“It will be good to be back at home and in front of our own supporters after a couple of weekends on the road.

“I was disappointed with our performance last Saturday at Coalville and we need to start a lot better than we did there.

“They had a very direct style of play where they liked to get the ball forward quickly and were also good from set-play situations.

“We like to get the ball down and play, but there will be teams who won’t let you do that so we have to learn to stand up to things like that and impose our style of play. That game, however, has now gone so we prepare for Rushall.

“I’m expecting a difficult afternoon where we will only succeed by doing things properly and putting our chances away when we are enjoying good spells in games.”

Rushall lost at home to Hitchin last week and are 14th in the table.

“It will be a contest between two teams with managers looking for reactions from their teams,” added Culverhouse. “I certainly will be looking for one following last weekend and with Rushall losing at home to Hitchin they will have a real bee in their bonnet and will want to put the wrong right.

“Our supporters have been fantastic since my return so we must go out and work our socks off to ensure they leave the ground happy with the performance and result before the festive period.”

Aaron Jones is Lynn’s only major injury concern.

