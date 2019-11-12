'We need gates to give the chairman some pennies so we can keep making additions' - Lynn coach's message to fans

King's Lynn Town boss Paul Bastock hopes fans get out and support his side. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town can move within a point of leaders York City this evening when they take on Leamington at The Walks (7.45pm kick-off) as assistant boss Paul Bastock called on fans to get behind the Linnets.

Lynn came from behind to take all three points at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday after a nightmare journey, which saw the game delayed for 45 minutes.

They have the chance to put pressure on York tonight with three points and Bastock hopes supporters can help maintain the early season momentum.

"The fans need to get behind and support the gaffer and the lads," said Bastock. "We need gates to give the chairman (Stephen Cleeve) some pennies so we can keep making additions.

"Everyone is pulling in the same direction and who knows where this journey will take us? I think we might just get enough points to stay up - that was our objective.

"You just don't know. Everyone is surprised by it (how well Lynn have started), we're surprised by it to a degree. We know how we can play but it's just about trying to keep that momentum going."

Sonny Carey got the winner at the weekend but once again it was that man Adam Marriott that helped drag the Linnets through with a brace.

The former Boston United ace will be hoping to add to his tally when 17th-placed Leamington come to Norfolk tonight.

"He's (Marriott) a cool cookie and far too good for this level," Bastock told the club's Youtube channel. "He's a level-headed lad and he loves this football club. He loves being with the lads.

"What Ian's got going here is that it's just good fun. The belief in that squad - it's a dressing room to die for. They are all working together with each other. They don't' give up and they are a wonderful set of boys."