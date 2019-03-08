That man Marriott's at it again for Linnets

King's Lynn Town moved to within a point of top spot in National League North after a comprehensive 5-2 win over Leamington - inspired once again by the magic of Adam Marriott.

The striker scored twice to take his tally to 17 league goals this season - nine of them coming in his last five games.

Sonny Carey, Jordan Richards and Michael Gash joined in the fun for a Lynn side which completely dominated the game.

The signs were there early on as Lynn set up camped outside the visitors' box.

The inevitable breakthrough came on 15 minutes and, to no one's surprise, it was Marriott who scored. Clunan twisted in the area and went down. While he was appealing for a penalty, referee Walchester was playing advantage as Marriott picked up the loose ball, drilling a shot into the bottom left hand corner.

Twelve minutes later Carey made it 2-0, controlling the ball 25 yards out and finding the only gap in the area to fire a low shot past Jake Weaver - just reward for an excellent performance.

Marriott then did what he does best - back to goal, he picked up the pieces after Tom Ward had won the header from a corner, and in an instant turned and fired it past the goalkeeper from six yards.

Lynn blotted their copy book minutes later when Junior English turned in a free kick from just outside the left of the area. Rory McAuley gave it away and picked up his fourth booking of the season.

Lynn were in the mood - Richards got in on the act three minutes into the second half, chesting Clunan's corner over the line, before Gash's unselfish efforts were rewarded with a goal a minute from the end of normal time.

King's Lynn: Street, Barrows, Ward, McAuley, Fox, Richards, Carey (Hawkins 73), Clunan ( Payne 81), Henderson (Kelly 73), Gash, Marriott. Subs not used: Jones, Stewart. Goals: Marriott 15, 34, Carey 27, Richards 48, Gash 89

Leamington: Weaver, English (Dunbar 74), Morley, Clarke (Gittings 74), Mace, Lane, Walters (Anderson 68), Maycock, Marsh, Edwards, Carline. Subs not used: Taylor, Murphy. Goal: English 38, Edwards 87

Att: 871