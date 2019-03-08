MATCHDAY LIVE: Follow King's Lynn Town v Leamington

King's Lynn Town v Leamington Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King's Lynn Town will be looking to keep the pressure on leaders York when they entertain Leamington in the National League North.

Lynn are four points back in second place, while their visitors are in 17th.

Ian Culverhouse's team are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, the last two away wins.

Lynn striker Michael Gash will be available, despite his red card at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday, but will be suspended for Saturday's trip to Southport.