MATCHDAY LIVE: King's Lynn Town v Kidderminster Harriers

PUBLISHED: 13:57 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 01 February 2020

King's Lynn Town face Kidderminster at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

King's Lynn Town return to The Walks today looking to consolidate their advantage at the top of National League North.

The Linnets face fourth-from-bottom Kidderminster Harriers, but the match of the day features second placed York at home to third-placed Chester.

Lynn have a four-point lead over York, with two games in hand, and are 12 points ahead of Chester, with one game in hand.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse will be without Ross Barrows (shoulder) today, in the week the in-form defender signed a contract extension. He is also missing long-term injured skipper Michael Clunan and central defender Ryan Fryatt, who has undergone knee surgery.

Striker Dayle Southwell could be in line for a home debut after an appearance off the bench at Blyth seven days ago following his move from Halifax.

