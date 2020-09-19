Search

Matchday live: King’s Lynn Town v Kettering Town

PUBLISHED: 13:56 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 19 September 2020

King's Lynn Town play Kettering Town at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

King's Lynn Town play Kettering Town at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

Archant

King’s Lynn Town host their second home pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon when old rivals Kettering Town visit The Walks.

Lynn’s summer schedule has been interrupted by a cancellation of their opening game, at Bishop’s Stortford, and then a week ago by a Covid-19 scare.

Thankfully, the latter has not proven to be serious, and Saturday’s game goes ahead.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse is likely to follow his usual practice and use as ,many of his players as possible. The squad could include Simon Power foe the first time. The Norwich City loan player has shrugged off a niggle and returned to training.

However, striker Michael Gash is still absent because of illness while Adam Marriott is recovering from an ankle ligament problem.

