Linnets face long midweek trip to stay in FA Trophy

King's Lynn putting pressure on the Hereford goal Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

They say charity begins at home - and King's Lynn Town may well have done rivals Hereford a big favour after their goalless draw at The Walks.

Aaron Jones in action for King's Lynn against Hereford Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Aaron Jones in action for King's Lynn against Hereford Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

While it was FA Trophy third round qualifying business rather than the more important matter of National League North points, the draw was greeted more enthusiastically by the visitors.

Hereford are having a tough time of it in the league, in 13th place, so an away stalemate at the leaders was something of a feather in their caps... and gives them a more than decent opportunity on Tuesday night against a team who face a midweek trip of at least four hours with a playing squad considerably smaller than Hereford's.

That the Bulls held free-scoring Lynn to a blank will be another fillip - it was actually the first goalless afternoon Lynn fans had seen at home since December, 2018, in a league game against Kettering.

That was in large part due to Hereford keeper Brandon Hall, who pulled off a string of quality saves to keep Lynn at bay in the second half, and partly to sub Taylor Allen who, late on and with the goal gaping and from just a few yards out, hoisted a low cross from the right high, wide and ugly.

King's Lynn's hot-shot striker Adam Marriott drew a rare blank against Hereford Picture: DENISE BRADLEY King's Lynn's hot-shot striker Adam Marriott drew a rare blank against Hereford Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The first half was a game of few chances - Reece Styche shot over for the visitors, Sonny Carey was inches away with a low effort for Lynn.

The second half, perhaps with the growing realisation of the need to ask the boss for another half day off, saw more urgency from Lynn.

Kelsey Mooney had what looked like decent claims for a penalty for manhandling, but at the other end Lynn pressed: the impressive Carey saw an effort blocked after being set up by Sam Kelly, Ross Barrows saw a header saved by Hall, who then did even better to deny Rory McAuley from a Carey free-kick. Nathan Fox did well to get into the area on the left - although some may say one scything challenge was an open invitation to try for a penalty - and clipped the ball to Aaron Jones who sliced a half volley wide of the target.

Aaron Jones in action for King's Lynn Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Aaron Jones in action for King's Lynn Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hall's heroics almost got their reward at the other end - but Allen fluffed his lines and midweek plans were quickly being rearranged.

King's Lynn Town: Street, Jones (Hawkins 79), Fox, Barrows, McAuley, Jarvis, Carey (Henderson 73), Richards, Gash, Marriott, Kelly (Payne 67). Subs not used: Clunan, Bastock

Hereford: Hall, Hodgkiss, Pope, Pollock, Cullinane-Liburd, Riley, Vincenti (Nicholson 90), Owen-Evans, Styche (Liburd 78), Mooney (Allen 69), O'Sullivan. Subs not used: Gowling, Bodenham, Ash, Burwood.