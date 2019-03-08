Strength in numbers on home territory key to King’s Lynn Town

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:25 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 29 March 2019

Jordan Richards has been in excellent form for King's Lynn Town Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

Ian Culverhouse is letting his team do the talking as King’s Lynn Town push to leave a pair of play-off stragglers behind and edge closer to secure their own place in the end-of-season ‘extras’.

Aaron Jones is available for King's Lynn Town after suspension Picture: Jamie HoneywoodAaron Jones is available for King's Lynn Town after suspension Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Linnets boss – whose team host Halesowen on Saturday – has been the architect behind a run of six home wins on the bounce, with the team not having lost in front of their own fans in the league since going down to Stourbridge back on September 1.

That was before Culverhouse’s return in November – and Lynn fans have yet to see the team lose a league game since.

It’s been breathless stuff at times, and, coupled with last week’s win at Stratford, has ignited hopes they could still claim second place given they trail Stourbridge by just four points. In the other direction, Stratford are now four points behind with Alvechurch a further four back, but with a game in hand.

What Lynn’s rivals perhaps didn’t want to see was Culverhouse strengthening a squad which already appears to be slipping into another gear. The addition of defender Ross Barrows, from Grantham, plus the return of Aaron Jones after injury, also means the ever-improving Jordan Richards won’t be called upon to prove his versatility and can continue in midfield, where he has brought so much to the party in recent games.

Barrows knows Culverhouse from the manager’s short stint at Grantham before his return to The Walks, and it’s a case of “have boots, will travel” – the player is based in Sheffield so it’s already a 200-mile round trip just for a home game.

“If it means playing under a great manager where I’m going to develop and get even better, that’s what I’m willing to do,” said Barrows. “That’s part of the game unfortunately, but I jumped at the opportunity to play under Ian again.

“He’s a great manager. He gets the best out of me and at the start of the season I was playing some of the best football I’d ever played under him.

“Ian wants his sides to get the ball down and play, which suits me perfectly, and my game is getting forward as much as I possibly can.”

Linnets fans will get their first glimpse of Barrows on Saturday.

“I can’t wait for Saturday,” he said. “I came to watch the home game against Kettering after Christmas, it’s a great place and a massive football club. The atmosphere in that game was brilliant and I’m excited about playing in front of crowds of 800.

“The club has got so much potential and there is a lot of ambition from the chairman and the management team to succeed.”

