King's Lynn Town 0-1 Guiseley AFC - Linnets miss chance to return to summit after third straight home defeat

Chris Henderson was booked for simulation in the first half. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King's Lynn Town squandered an opportunity to return to the top of the National League North after being beaten 1-0 by Guiseley at the Walks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Marriott had a number of chances for King's Lynn in a 1-0 defeat to Guiseley Picture: Ian Burt Adam Marriott had a number of chances for King's Lynn in a 1-0 defeat to Guiseley Picture: Ian Burt

Kaine Felix's first half strike proved the difference, as he capatilised on a defensive error to give the Lions the lead.

Lynn were left to rue squanded opportunities. Adam Marriott was the guilty party, missing a number of clear cut chances for the hosts.

The Walks was one football venue which was hosting football this weekend, after many scheduled fixtures were suspended due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Ian Culverhouse made five changes to his side as he sought a response following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Bradford PA on Tuesday.

Paul Bastock and Ian Culverhouse watch on. Picture: Ian Burt Paul Bastock and Ian Culverhouse watch on. Picture: Ian Burt

The Norwich City legend took up a different vantage point to usual, occupying a seat in the stands as opposed to patrolling his technical area.

The opening 30 minutes of the game was scrappy, with both sides looking to hit their forward players with direct passes.

Lynn carved out the first meaningful effort on 31 minutes, when Chris Henderson, Dayle Southwell and Marriott combined to send the Linnets top-scorer through.

Marriott cut inside from the left before looking to finish below the goalkeeper, but Bradley Wade saved well.

It was the Lions who took the lead moments later, after a poor defensive backpass was seized upon by Kaine Felix. He rounded Alex Street prior to converting into an empty net.

On the stroke of half-time, Lynn felt they should have been awarded a spot-kick after Henderson was bundled over in the penalty area by McNally.

It looked a clear foul, but the referee judged that the Lynn midfielder had dived and booked Henderson for simulation, much to the fury of Lynn's dug-out.

The Linnets set about imposing themselves on the fixture in the second period. City loanee Alfie Payne pounced on a loose ball and found the influential Henderson in the final third.

His threaded pass sent Marriott galloping towards goal on the right. He looked to chip Wade, but his shot dropped agonizingly past the post.

Culverhouse's men continued to press for an equaliser. The introduction of Simon Power and Ryan Hawkins saw Lynn revert to a more conventional 4-4-2 formation.

Hawkins delivery from corners was providing Lynn with another deadly weapon. His cross found the head of Rory McAuley, who failed to get his header on target.

Power skipped past two defenders on 70 minutes before delivering a cross which was met by Marriott. The striker failed to generate any power on his effort and Wade collected simply.

Lynn continued with their efforts and a chance once again fell to Marriott. He controlled on his chest and unleashed an effort but it dribbled wide of the post.

Gash had a late header saved late on as Lynn were beaten for the third consecuetive home match in a row.

The hosts vented their frustrations towards the referee at the final whistle, with Ross Barrows recieving a yellow card for dissent after the final whistle.

Michael Clunan, who is out injured, saw red for his protestations.

- King's Lynn Town (3-5-2): Street; Smith, Ward (Power, 59), McAuley (c); Barrows, Henderson (Hawkins, 59), Richards, Payne, Fox; Southwell (Gash, 63), Marriott. Subs not used: Kelly, Jones.

- Goals:

- Bookings: Ward (foul on Felix, 41), Henderson (simulation, 43), McAuley (foul on Felix, 68), Gash (Dissent, 76), Hawkins (foul on Felix, 90), Barrows (Dissent, 90)

- Red Card: Clunan (Dissent, 90)

- Guiseley AFC: Wade; McNally, Bencherif (c), Ekpolo, Nicholson; Felix, Cantrill, Digie, Johnson; Spencer, Soleman (Shaw, 69). Subs not used: Sheppeard, Zanos, Clayton, Smith.

- Goals: Felix 33

- Bookings: Spencer (foul on Ward, 37), Digie (foul on Fox, 44), Bencherif (foul on Hawkins, 90)

- Additional time: 1 min/4 mins

- Referee: Mr Atkinson

- Attendance: 1,432