MATCHDAY LIVE: Follow all the action from King's Lynn Town v Gateshead

PUBLISHED: 13:48 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 30 November 2019

King's Lynn Town v Gateshead Picture: Chris Lakey

King's Lynn Town v Gateshead Picture: Chris Lakey

King's Lynn Town return to The Walks - and National League North football - on Saturday afternoon when Gateshead are the visitors.

The Linnets drew a blank in the FA Trophy at home to Hereford last weekend, but were 3-0 winners in the replay at Edgar Street in midweek, to earn a first round tie at home to Dover Athletic.

Tom Ward was cup tied for the Trophy game but is available for Gateshead's visit.

Lynn are two points clear of York at the top of the table. The Minstermen, who have a game in hand, host Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Gateshead, 11th in the table, are managed by former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson.

