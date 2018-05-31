Search

King's Lynn Town running riot - but you won't find complacency in the camp

PUBLISHED: 14:46 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 29 November 2019

Linnets' assistant boss Paul Bastock. Picture: Ian Burt

Linnets' assistant boss Paul Bastock. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town appear to be leaving a trail of destruction in their wake as they look to extend their unbeaten league run to eight games by reinforcing The Walks' status as a no-go area for visitors.

Action from King's Lynn Town's home Trophy draw against Hereford last weekend Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAction from King's Lynn Town's home Trophy draw against Hereford last weekend Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hereford came close in the FA Trophy a week ago to finding the key to a locked door, but striker Taylor Allen saw the whites of keeper Alex Street's eyes... and blasted wide of a gaping target.

Lynn survived to fight another day, went to Hereford for the replay on Tuesday and walked away with a 3-0 win, promoting the resignation the following day of head of football Tim Harris.

John Pemberton departed Kidderminster Harriers the same day, ostensibly because of poor form in all competitions - his last home game had been a 4-2 defeat by the Linnets.

The two exits may not be related, but which ever interpretation you care to make, what isn't in doubt is that Lynn are making a remarkable impact as they top the National League North this season, despite meagre resources compared to some rivals - Hereford reportedly have 34 players on their books. Lynn have used all 18 of theirs, including the fairly recent addition of Tom Ward because of a crisis in central defence.

In boxing terms they'd be punching above their weight - think Josh Warrington against Tyson Fury. But don't think complacency: even if you ask the management team about promotion ambitions, the response will be about the need to survive the cut at the other end of the table.

On Saturday, 11th-placed Gateshead head south to Norfolk trying to end a home run stretching back to September last year. Assistant boss Paul Bastock was keen to point out the dangers, particularly those posed by JJ O'Donnell.

Bastock said: "JJ is a very skilful player who likes to get at you. We're going to have our hands full against him.

"He is capable of ripping you to pieces on his day, so we're going to have to keep an eye on him. It's a long trip for them and they will know how well we've been playing. Again it's about us implementing our game on them on what is likely to be a very heavy pitch."

Lynn have Tom Ward available after he was cup-tied for the Trophy games against Hereford.

