Live

MATCHDAY LIVE! King’s Lynn Town v Dover Athletic

King's Lynn Town are back at The Walks where they face Dover Athletic Image: Tony Thrussell Archant

King’s Lynn Town have a rare Saturday afternoon outing at home when they entertain Dover Athletic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Linnets go into the game on the back of a 2-0 win at Barnet in midweek. And manager Ian Culverhouse has a new face to add to his squad after international clearance was obtained to sign defender Kyle Callan-McFadden.

Rory McAuley suffered a cut head at Barnet so that will be given a look before kick-off, while it may still be too soon for Aaron Jones to return after a knee problem, although he was involved in parts of the warm-up in midweek, as was striker Michael Gash, although he definitely won’t feature as he builds up fitness after illness.

Lynn are 14th in the table after three wins out of four in all competitions, although manager Ian Culverhouse will be hoping his players have got last weekend’s 5-1 thrashing at Sutton United out of their system.

Dover head to Norfolk second from bottom of the National League table.