Henderson at the double as Linnets extend unbeaten run

PUBLISHED: 19:36 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:36 31 August 2019

Chris Hendersons double earned Kings Lynn Town the points against Darlington Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Two goals from Chris Henderson helped King's Lynn Town stretch their unbeaten run to seven and maintain their 100pc home record with a 2-0 home win over Darlington.

Henderson took over scoring duties after marksman Adam Marriott was ruled out because of an ankle injury.

It was scoreless at the break, but Lynn turned on the afterburners in the second period and were full value for a win which keeps them second behind York in the National League North table.

"I thought we were a bit slow in the first half, a bit ponderous, a bit pedestrian and that isn't like us," said Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse.

"We can't play that way, we are full throttle. But the response was excellent and we thoroughly deserved it in the end.

"The crowd were excellent. They were a bit quite first half but we didn't give them anything. Once we give them something they make some noise and it is up to us to give them something to get behind the boys. I thought the whole place was a bit flat first half but certainly second half they made some noise.

The Linnets were well worth their victory, although after a good start they allowed the visitors into the game. Although Michael Gash tested visiting keeper Chris Elliott, it was Darlington who had the best of the first-half chances - keeper Alex Street tipped William Hatfield volley over, although the Darlington midfielder was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card for a terrible tackle on Linnets skipper Michael Clunan.

But Lynn came out much more determined after the break and went ahead on 51 minutes when Henderson latched on to a lovely pass by Alfie Payne and slid the ball past the keeper.

There were a few hearts in mouths at the other end when Adam Campbell went down after a stretching challenge by Rory McAuley - the referee put the whistle to his mouth, but decided the Darlington man had dived.

Henderson struck again on 59 minutes, this time benefiting from Gash's pass to again slide the ball past Elliott.

There as a scare when Darlington defender Joshua Heaton saw Street off his line and tried his luck from well inside his own half - it was a magnificent effort, but while the ball cleared Street, it hit the woodwork and was cleared.

Henderson could have taken the match ball home, but with only the keeper to beat he went for the chip - and Elliot blocked.

King's Lynn Town: Street, Jones, Fryatt, McAuley, Fox, Jarvis, Clunan (Carey 83), Kelly (Barrows 77), Payne (Richards 67), Henderson, Gash. Subs not used: Stewart, Bastock .

Goals: Henderson 51, 59

Darlington: Elliott, Atkinson (Donawa 64), Watson, Bascome (Wheatley 71), Laing, Heaton, Rivers, Hatfield, Campbell, Thompson, O'Neill. Subs not used: Holness, Bell, Galbraith.

Att: 1,229

