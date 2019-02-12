Search

Henderson at the double for impressive Linnets

PUBLISHED: 17:34 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 02 March 2019

Chris Henderson scored twice as King's Lynn Town beat Coalville Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Chris Henderson scored twice as King's Lynn Town beat Coalville Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

King’s Lynn Town produced one of their best home performances of the season as they saw off Southern Premier Central play-off rivals Coalville Town 4-1.

Chris Henderson bagged a brace while there was one apiece from Michael Gash and Adam Marriott for the Linnets, who also saw skipper Michael Clunan miss an early penalty.

Clunan was off target after seven minutes of a fiery first half, pushing his spot-kick wide after a visiting defender had handled Ryan Jarvis’ shot.

Lynn were on top in the early stages, with Marriott denied by the keeper before he teed up Henderson for his first on 27 minutes. Marriott led a break and slipped the ball to Henderson who hammered it past keeper Richard Walton.

But the lead lasted only four minutes as Andrew Wright took advantage of a poor defensive header to fire home from the edge of the area.

Minutes later more good footwork by Marriott almost led to a second, when the striker turned and slid in a shot which was deflected wide.

Lynn went ahead two minutes before half-time, Frazer Blake-Tracy doing well on the left to get in a cross for the excellent Gash to head home.

Half-time brought a break in the blood and thunder, but 27 seconds into the resumption the game was effectively put to bed by Lynn. Gash nodded the ball down to Marriott who saw Henderson lurking on the left and he produced a rocket of a shot with his left foot to make it 3-1.

It knocked the steam out of Coalville, who rarely troubled home keeper Alex Street, and two minutes from time Marriott put the icing on the cake from the penalty spot after sub Ryan Hawkins had been upended by former Linnet Kalern Thomas.

Topic Tags:

