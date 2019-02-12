‘They have a huge part to play between now and the end of the season’ – Ian Culverhouse on King’s Lynn fans
PUBLISHED: 10:50 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 01 March 2019
Jamie Honeywood
Ian Culverhouse has called on King’s Lynn Town fans to get behind his side from the first whistle in a huge game for the Linnets.
A big crowd is expected for the visit of Coalville Town as third hosts seventh in a genuine six-pointer in the chase for a play-off place.
“It should be a cracking game for our supporters and, as usual, I would like them right behind the boys from the first whistle,” Culverhouse told the club’s official web site. “They have a huge part to play between now and the end of the season.”
Lynn have gone some way to addressing Culverhouse’s concerns about their home form – too many draws – by winning their last three games in front of their own fans. But if there is a pointer to the way this clash might go it’s that Coalville head to west Norfolk without a draw in the 13 games on their away form line.
What they do have is a four-point margin to make up on Lynn, but with two games in hand, and Culverhouse knows the dangers ahead – there was a clue back in December when the teams shared six goals in Leicestershire.
Culverhouse said: “We really got away with one that day. We weren’t at the races and could count ourselves fortunate at coming away with a point. They are a big, powerful side and they play to their strengths very well. They are a good side and I’m not surprised to see them up there battling for a high finish.”
Lynn have kept clean sheets in their last two games – and hot-shot striker Adam Marriott has taken his league tally for the season to 15, which includes goals in his last four home games, as well as the opener in a 3-0 win at bottom side Bedworth a week ago – with Culverhouse delighted with the attitude and performance of his team.
“I thought we were very good ourselves last weekend and had a full control on 95 per cent of the game,” he said.
“We got our goals at the right time and we were able to manage things from there for what was an important three points.
“Saturday will be difficult against very good opposition, but again we have had a good week on the training pitch and all our thoughts are focused on Coalville Town trying to win a game of football.
The match will be preceded by a minute’s silence following the death of former groundsman Maurice Bunting, who tender The Walks pitch for many seasons before retiring around 18 months ago.