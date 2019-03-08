Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Linnets seek reinforcements after a cracker at The Walks

PUBLISHED: 20:00 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:00 12 October 2019

Celebration time for King's Lynn Town's two-goal hero Adam Marriott Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Celebration time for King's Lynn Town's two-goal hero Adam Marriott Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Archant

King's Lynn Town were on the hunt for a replacement central defender before the dust had settled on an enthralling 2-2 draw at home to Chester in National League North.

Chris Henderson in action during King's Lynn Town's clash against Chester Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyChris Henderson in action during King's Lynn Town's clash against Chester Picture: Ian Burt Photography

The loss of Chris Smith after just 20 minutes took some of the gloss off an excellent performance against another of the league's big fish - leaving manager Ian Culverhouse with Rory McAuley as his only recognised centre-half.

Culverhouse is also without Ryan Fryatt so within minutes of the final whistle, the search was on for reinforcements.

"We have put a phone call in already," said Culverhouse. "We have to see what comes available, but it has to be the right fit as well, we are not going to panic, and if it is not the right fit we won't go out and get him."

Smith was taken to hospital during the game with what is a suspected dislocated elbow, while Fryatt watched from the sidelines because of a knee injury, the extent of which will be clearer after scans.

You may also want to watch:

Lynn had gone ahead inside 70 seconds, leading scorer Adam Marriott taking advantage of a terrible clearance by keeper Russ Griffiths, slipping the ball back past the hapless keeper.

Chester stepped up their game in the second and went ahead with two goals within the space of six minutes, both from raids down the right flank, Simon Grand scoring the first from close range on 56 minutes before Akwasi Asante repeated the trick.

But Lynn got a deserved point with a brilliant goal from Marriott on 76 minutes, the striker chesting down Ross Barrows's cross from the right and volleying home. Marriott could have won it minutes later but shot just wide.

King's Lynn Town: Street, Barrows, Fox, Jones, Smith (Payne 20), McAuley, Clunan, Richards (Kelly 68), Gash, Marriott, Henderson. Subs not used: Stewart, Carey, Bastock. Goals: Marriott 2, 76.

Chester: Griffiths, Roberts, Taylor, Roberts, Livesey, Grand, Jackson (Elliott 88), Glendon, Asante (Waring 78), Hughes (Stopforth 78), Dudley. Subs: Morgan, Jones. Goals: Grand 56, Asante 62.

Att: 1,637

Most Read

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop

Dereham business counting the costs of devastating blaze

A fire at Randells Garden Machinery off Shipdham Road in Toftwood, Dereham, has left one person injured. Picture: Archant

Whales seen off Norfolk coast

Two whales, believed to be minke, have been sighted off the Norfolk coast Picture: Submitted

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop

Dereham business counting the costs of devastating blaze

A fire at Randells Garden Machinery off Shipdham Road in Toftwood, Dereham, has left one person injured. Picture: Archant

‘Don’t be tricked’: Elderly woman loses £5,000 in flu jab scam

Senior Woman Giving Credit Card Details On The Phone / cold call / pension fraud scam fraudster rip-off

Matchday live: Full coverage of King’s Lynn Town v Chester

King's Lynn Town face Chester Picture: Chris Lakey

Linnets seek reinforcements after a cracker at The Walks

Celebration time for King's Lynn Town's two-goal hero Adam Marriott Picture: Ian Burt Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists