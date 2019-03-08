Linnets seek reinforcements after a cracker at The Walks

King's Lynn Town were on the hunt for a replacement central defender before the dust had settled on an enthralling 2-2 draw at home to Chester in National League North.

Chris Henderson in action during King's Lynn Town's clash against Chester Picture: Ian Burt Photography Chris Henderson in action during King's Lynn Town's clash against Chester Picture: Ian Burt Photography

The loss of Chris Smith after just 20 minutes took some of the gloss off an excellent performance against another of the league's big fish - leaving manager Ian Culverhouse with Rory McAuley as his only recognised centre-half.

Culverhouse is also without Ryan Fryatt so within minutes of the final whistle, the search was on for reinforcements.

"We have put a phone call in already," said Culverhouse. "We have to see what comes available, but it has to be the right fit as well, we are not going to panic, and if it is not the right fit we won't go out and get him."

Smith was taken to hospital during the game with what is a suspected dislocated elbow, while Fryatt watched from the sidelines because of a knee injury, the extent of which will be clearer after scans.

Lynn had gone ahead inside 70 seconds, leading scorer Adam Marriott taking advantage of a terrible clearance by keeper Russ Griffiths, slipping the ball back past the hapless keeper.

Chester stepped up their game in the second and went ahead with two goals within the space of six minutes, both from raids down the right flank, Simon Grand scoring the first from close range on 56 minutes before Akwasi Asante repeated the trick.

But Lynn got a deserved point with a brilliant goal from Marriott on 76 minutes, the striker chesting down Ross Barrows's cross from the right and volleying home. Marriott could have won it minutes later but shot just wide.

King's Lynn Town: Street, Barrows, Fox, Jones, Smith (Payne 20), McAuley, Clunan, Richards (Kelly 68), Gash, Marriott, Henderson. Subs not used: Stewart, Carey, Bastock. Goals: Marriott 2, 76.

Chester: Griffiths, Roberts, Taylor, Roberts, Livesey, Grand, Jackson (Elliott 88), Glendon, Asante (Waring 78), Hughes (Stopforth 78), Dudley. Subs: Morgan, Jones. Goals: Grand 56, Asante 62.

Att: 1,637