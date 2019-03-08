Search

Matchday live: Full coverage of King's Lynn Town v Chester

PUBLISHED: 13:30 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 12 October 2019

King's Lynn Town face another huge match in National League North this afternoon.

The Linnets welcome Chester to The Walks in a match which pits third against second in the table.

A big crowd is expected for a big game - Lynn know that if they win they will leapfrog their rivals. Leaders York, who are three points ahead of Chester and four ahead of Lynn, have a trip to Telford United this afternoon.

Lynn's last league outing was at the home of the leaders a fortnight ago, when they suffered their first defeat since the opening day loss at Guisely.

Ian Culverhouse's men bounced back with an FA Cup win at Leek Town a week ago and will look to build on that today.

