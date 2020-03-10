Search

Advanced search

Norwich City loanee has bright future as Linnets gear up for latest title test

10 March, 2020 - 05:52
Simon Power netted a brace as King's Lynn returned to winning ways against Gateshead. Picture: Ian Burt

Simon Power netted a brace as King's Lynn returned to winning ways against Gateshead. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse believes Norwich City loanee Simon Power has got a bright future as the Linnets gear up for the latest test in pursuit of the National League North title.

The young Irishman's brace helped Lynn secure an impressive 2-1 win at Gateshead on Saturday and they have the chance to return to the top of the table if they can take all three points at The Walks tonight against Bradford Park Avenue (kick-off 7.45pm).

Lynn are currently second, two points behind leaders York, who have played four games more and whilst the Norfolk side's destiny is very much in their hands, Culverhouse knows there's still a long way to go.

However, if Power continues to show the form he has displayed since arriving in January then it could go a long way to securing promotion.

"He's (Power) got a good future - he's got to learn the game and that's why he's with us," said Culverouse. "When you've got that weapon and you can carry the ball at the opposition it's a good one to have.

You may also want to watch:

"His knock at the end was nothing serious. We had a few knocks and we were hanging on (at Gateshead) but we will recover well and go again Tuesday."

Tonight's opponents sit bottom of the division and Lynn will be expected to win but Culverhouse urged a note of caution after the basement battlers pulled off a surprise 2-1 win at home to play-off chasing Chester on Saturday.

"Beating Chester is a hell of a win for them and they'll come to us with no fear," said the Lynn chief.

"We need to get the crowd behind us and shout us through.

"We can't afford to get ahead of ourselves, we've got to deal with Bradford first and then we'll concentrate on Guiseley.

"We've got to be on the front foot and we know it's going to be a tough game but it's now about us recovering and being ready."

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Never mind the bog rolls... here are five supermarket items I’d stockpile due to coronavirus

The good old fish finger, a freezer essential, and also great for a cheeky game of Jenga

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

New case of coronavirus in east of England as UK count rises to 319

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

A14 lorry drivers hit back against ‘elephant racing’ criticism

Andrew Papworth's column on 'elephant racing' lorries provoked sharp debate. Picture: ARCHANT HIVE

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Coronavirus: Businesses urged to plan for cases of the virus in Norfolk

An NHS catch it, bin it, kill it sign on TV screens in the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Norfolk police spend £11.5m on overtime in three years

A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by this newspaper has revealed that a total of £11.5m has been spent on more than 500,000 hours of police overtime in the last three years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Idah and Drmic. This could be your time at City

Adam Idah is firmly in Daniel Farke's thoughts for Norwich City's league and cup run in Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Environment Agency warns of ‘difficult decisions’ to protect Broads from flooding

Thurne Dyke Mill on the river Thurne. Inset left: Flash flooding in 2014 in Hemsby. Inset right: Kellie Fisher from the Environment Agency. Picture: Ian Burt/James Bass/Neil Didsbury.
Drive 24