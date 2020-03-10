Norwich City loanee has bright future as Linnets gear up for latest title test

Simon Power netted a brace as King's Lynn returned to winning ways against Gateshead. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse believes Norwich City loanee Simon Power has got a bright future as the Linnets gear up for the latest test in pursuit of the National League North title.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The young Irishman's brace helped Lynn secure an impressive 2-1 win at Gateshead on Saturday and they have the chance to return to the top of the table if they can take all three points at The Walks tonight against Bradford Park Avenue (kick-off 7.45pm).

Lynn are currently second, two points behind leaders York, who have played four games more and whilst the Norfolk side's destiny is very much in their hands, Culverhouse knows there's still a long way to go.

However, if Power continues to show the form he has displayed since arriving in January then it could go a long way to securing promotion.

"He's (Power) got a good future - he's got to learn the game and that's why he's with us," said Culverouse. "When you've got that weapon and you can carry the ball at the opposition it's a good one to have.

You may also want to watch:

"His knock at the end was nothing serious. We had a few knocks and we were hanging on (at Gateshead) but we will recover well and go again Tuesday."

Tonight's opponents sit bottom of the division and Lynn will be expected to win but Culverhouse urged a note of caution after the basement battlers pulled off a surprise 2-1 win at home to play-off chasing Chester on Saturday.

"Beating Chester is a hell of a win for them and they'll come to us with no fear," said the Lynn chief.

"We need to get the crowd behind us and shout us through.

"We can't afford to get ahead of ourselves, we've got to deal with Bradford first and then we'll concentrate on Guiseley.

"We've got to be on the front foot and we know it's going to be a tough game but it's now about us recovering and being ready."