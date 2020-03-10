Live

Matchday live! Follow King's Lynn Town as they bid to regain top spot at home to Bradford PA

King's Lynn Town face Bradford PA Picture; Chris Lakey Archant

King's Lynn Town will be looking to return to the top of the National League North when they entertain Bradford Park Avenue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Linnets will be playing in front of their home crowd for the first time since February 1, when they were beaten 2-0 by Kidderminster Harriers - their first home league defeat for almost a year and a half.

Since then they have steadied the shop - a defeat at Chester was followed by a draw at Leamington and last weekend's win at Gateshead. It leaves them two points behind leaders York with four games in hand. And with York not playing until next weekend, Lynn know a win at The Walks will guarantee them top spot.