Tough going again for 10-man Linnets

Jamar Loza was sent off late in the first half Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town endured another difficult outing in the National League, going down 3-0 at home to Boreham Wood.

Archie Mair brings down his man for Boreham Wood's penalty in the first half Picture: Ian Burt Archie Mair brings down his man for Boreham Wood's penalty in the first half Picture: Ian Burt

Lynn have now conceded eight goals in their last two outings – and while manager Ian Culverhouse warned of difficult nights to come, he would have hoped for better than a zero return after his side won four points from the opening two games.

Lynn were 2-0 down at half-time, by which time Jamar Loza had been red-carded – eventually. Referee Elliott Swallow booked the winger early on and then minutes before half-time showed him a second yellow, but failed to show a red until, a few minutes later, his error was pointed out to him and off Loza went.

It would have been laughable had Lynn’s position not been so serious at the time. The second half was spent on a damage limitation exercise with the short-handed hosts rarely able to get out of their own half.

Culverhouse made four changes from the weekend starting line-up: in came Michael Clunan, Loza, Sam Kelly and Simon Power, out went Ryan Jarvis, with Adam Marriott, Cameron King and Ross Barrows on the bench, where there was also a place for Kyle Barker, on loan from Peterborough United.

Jordan Richards in the thick of the action Picture: Ian Burt Jordan Richards in the thick of the action Picture: Ian Burt

The Linnets boss stuck with goalkeeper Archie Mair, but there was no place on the bench for Alex Street.

Lynn needed a good start, if anything to try and erase the memories of the weekend, but they were almost on the receiving end within a minute when the ball fell kindly to Zaine Francis-Angol, who flashed a shot past Mair’s right post.

Matt Rhead was always going to be a danger and proved it twice within a matter of moments. The first time he was given a free-header from six yards but Mair did brilliantly to keep the ball out with his body. Then he was free in the area and dived to meet a cross from the left, only to somehow screw it well wide.

Mair had to save with his legs at his near post from Kabongo Tshimanga after an error by Chris Smith allowed the Wood man a free run on goal. Moments later the on-loan Norwich City keeper punched away a drive from Corey Whitely as the visitors began to take control.

Aaron Jones is fouled by his marker Picture: Ian Burt Aaron Jones is fouled by his marker Picture: Ian Burt

Rhead was unhappy at an Aaron Jones challenge, claiming he Lynn defender used his elbow. When Rhead ran back on he pointed an accusing finger at Jones - and you wondered what would happen later.

Clunan put in another quality free-kick but again no one got on the end of it. It relieved the pressure a little, but on 28 minutes it was the visitors who scored and it was no surprise that Rhead scored it, sweeping home Kane Smith’s ball from the right flank. Lynn;s defence was all over the place, re-arranging itself after a corner at the other end – and the experienced striker took full advantage of the confusion.

It got worse on 32 minutes when Mair brought down the advancing Tshimanga, who got up to plant the ball in the back of the net from 12 yards – the third spot kick Lynn have conceded this season.

There were already shades of the weekend: no lack of effort from Lynn, but a difference in class ruthlessly exposed.

Sam Kelly on the ball Picture: Ian Burt Sam Kelly on the ball Picture: Ian Burt

Corey Whitely almost scored a third, Mair denying him with his legs, before Jones blocked Rhead’s follow-up effort.

The not-so-funny comedy moment followed with Loza before Lynn tried to regroup for the second half.

Culverhouse opted to sick with the 10 men who ended the first half, but they were soon under pressure, Rory McAuley doing well to clear just a yard from his goal line, under pressure from Rheed and Tshimanga.

Lynn’s two banks of four was disciplined, forcing the visitors to play side to side – but the 10 men were, not surprisingly, struggling to get anything going in the opposition half. It was hard work for Lynn e big question was how long could they hold out?

The answer was - until the 63th minute, when Tshimanga chased a through ball and under challenge from Jones, got a fortunate deflection which took it over Mair’s head and into the back of the net.

Rhead’s race was run on 73 minutes when he got a deserved early bath - probably to the relief of the Lynn back four – as did Dayle Southwell, who was replaced by Marriott.

Mair again pulled off a superb save to deny Zaine Francis-Angol a goal from close range.

Culverhouse introduced Kyle Barker, on loan from Peterborough United, for his first Lynn appearance, in the final 10 minutes, but it was perhaps more about getting him used to the surroundings than anything else. By then the game was up.

King’s Lynn Town: Mair, Jones, Smith, McAuley, Brown, Clunan (Carey 84), Richards, Power, Loza, Southwell (Marriott 73), Kelly (Barker 81). Subs: King, Barrows.

Sending off: Loza

Boreham Wood: Ashmore,Ilesanmi, Ricketts, Champion, Mafuta, Tshimanga, Whitely (Coulthirst 73), Fyfield, Rhead (Mingiao 73), Francis-Angol (Stephens 78), Smith. Subs: Woodwards, McDonnell.

Goals: Rhead 28, Tshimanga 33, 63