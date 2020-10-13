MATCHDAY LIVE! King’s Lynn Town v Boreham Wood

King's Lynn Town play Boreham Wood at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King’s Lynn Town return to The Walks to face Boreham Wood in an important National League clash.

Lynn will be looking to make amends for their 5-0 defeat at Solihull Moors at the weekend. It was a game that had followed a good opening to Lynn’s first ever season at this level, having drawn their opener with Yeovil Town before a 3-2 midweek win at Maidenhead.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse will hope Simon Power is fit, with the Norwich City loan winger struggling to shake off a groin problem. Fellow winger Jamar Loza made an appearance off the bench at the weekend. Culverhouse also has young midfielder Kyle Barker, on loan from Peterborough United, available.

Boreham Wood have had just two games so far, losing their opener 1-0 at Wrexham before a goalless draw at home to Halifax at the weekend.