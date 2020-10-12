‘We will learn a lot and see what we are like on a Tuesday coming back from a tanking’ - Linnets boss

Sonny Carey prepares to come on at Solihull - could he get his first start of the season against Boreham Wood? Picture: Solihull Moors FC Archant

Ian Culverhouse will be demanding a response from his King’s Lynn Town team when they return to The Walks on Tuesday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boreham Wood striker Matt Rhead with manager Luke Garrard after last year's play-off defeat Picture: PA Boreham Wood striker Matt Rhead with manager Luke Garrard after last year's play-off defeat Picture: PA

Righting the wrongs of the weekend’s 5-0 thumping at Solihull Moors is top of agenda for the Linnets boss – but the task of settling into life in the National League a little more comfortably doesn’t get any easier: visitors Boreham Wood were one of last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists.

“It’s exactly the same - a team full of men who have been around the league for a long, long time but a real good test for us,” said Culverhouse in the aftermath of the weekend defeat.

“We are going to have days like this, we are going to learn a lot about ourselves – we will learn a lot and see what we are like on a Tuesday coming back from a tanking.

“They know certain things they have let themselves down on and we have as a collective.

“If we keep making the same mistakes then we are in trouble but our season isn’t going to be defined by playing Solihull or Boreham Wood, it is going to be the people that are around us, with all due respect.”

Culverhouse is likely to keep faith with goalkeeper Archie Mair, who may have shipped five on his senior Linnets debut but was rarely at fault.

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” said Culverhouse. “He saved us on a couple of occasions as well when he has got down well.”

Lynn were susceptible to crosses into the area at Solihull and will need to cope with an arguably more potent threat tonight in the shape of striker Matt Rhead. The 36-year-old played an integral role in helping Lincoln City out of non league and into League One, as well as to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

“We have to handle his physicality,” said Culverhouse. “If we don’t we could be on the end of another one of these. It is a test for us - every game is a test for us.”

On the selection front, Culverhouse will be hoping Simon Power is available - he missed the game at Solihull as he tries to shake off a groin problem. Fellow winger Jamar Loza made his first senior appearance off the bench – having both fit means one of Culverhouse’s major pre-season tactical plans would be at his disposal for the first time.

There may be a decision to make on Sonny Carey - the teenager has come off the bench, to good effect, in all three games so far, twice for Cameron King, and has legitimate claims for a start.

Culverhouse also has defensive midfielder Kyle Barker, signed on loan from Peterborough United, available.

“He’s a good, technical player, sits in front and plays,” said Culverhouse. “Again, he has come here to learn his trade.”