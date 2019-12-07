Search

Advanced search

Linnets extend their lead as the usual suspects strike at The Walks

PUBLISHED: 20:02 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:02 07 December 2019

Chris Henderson opens the scoring for King’'s Lynn Town against Blyth Spartans Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chris Henderson opens the scoring for King''s Lynn Town against Blyth Spartans Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The dream goes on for King's Lynn Town after a comfortable 3-0 home win over Blyth Spartans on a day when one of their most bitter rivals did them a favour.

The Linnets are now four points clear of York - who could only draw 0-0 at Kettering - at the top and 10 ahead of Chester, who lost 2-0 at Darlington.

Three quality goals - from Chris Henderson, Michael Gash and Adam Marriott - earned Lynn the win, but in truth it could have been more.

Henderson benefited from Aaron Jones' pinpoint cross from the right, which was met by the head of Gash whose header hit a defender and rolled goalwards - Henderson got there before the keeper and smashed it home on 16 minutes.

Gash got in on the act seven minutes before the break - a superb pass out of defence by Ross Barrows found Henderson in the right channel and his low cross left Gash with the relatively simple task of turning it in. It was a thing of beauty.

You may also want to watch:

In truth, Blyth offered little but hard graft, and although they upped their game a little after the break Lynn were never in serious trouble.

The midfield did well protecting the backline, with Henderson causing havoc, and Gash and Marriott pulling the visiting backline all over.

Jordan Richards and Jones both went close, but the second half was notable for the chances Marriott couldn't quite take.

A run from halfway way into the area ended with a deflected shot which the keeper claimed; a lovely flick by Sonny Carey put Marriott through but he slices a left foot shot wide; a Gash nod-down was too strong and the striker couldn't quite control; - a bicycle was just wide and then Blyth keeper Zach Hemming produced an outstanding save to tip a left-footer around the post.

Such things are considered collectors' items at Lynn nowadays, but Marriott got the goal he deserved with a minute remaining. Gash played the ball to Ryan Hawkins down the right. The sub got into the area and was entitled to have a go himself, but he unselfishly slid it across to Marriott who controlled, took one step to his right and fired it home.

Normal service resumed.

Most Read

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Chain to reopen city pub as ‘lively warm up venue’

Gibraltar Gardens closed in September Credit: Denise Bradley

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Linnets extend their lead as the usual suspects strike at The Walks

Chris Henderson opens the scoring for King’'s Lynn Town against Blyth Spartans Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Former Norwich City manager Ron Saunders has died

Ron Saunders during one of his famed training sessions on Mousehold Heath Picture: Archant

Woman billed £6,500 for life-saving surgery following brain bleed in Belgium

Bridget Baraona has been sent a £6,500 medical bill after having emergency brain surgery in Belgium. Picture: Bridget Baraona
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists