Linnets extend their lead as the usual suspects strike at The Walks

The dream goes on for King's Lynn Town after a comfortable 3-0 home win over Blyth Spartans on a day when one of their most bitter rivals did them a favour.

The Linnets are now four points clear of York - who could only draw 0-0 at Kettering - at the top and 10 ahead of Chester, who lost 2-0 at Darlington.

Three quality goals - from Chris Henderson, Michael Gash and Adam Marriott - earned Lynn the win, but in truth it could have been more.

Henderson benefited from Aaron Jones' pinpoint cross from the right, which was met by the head of Gash whose header hit a defender and rolled goalwards - Henderson got there before the keeper and smashed it home on 16 minutes.

Gash got in on the act seven minutes before the break - a superb pass out of defence by Ross Barrows found Henderson in the right channel and his low cross left Gash with the relatively simple task of turning it in. It was a thing of beauty.

In truth, Blyth offered little but hard graft, and although they upped their game a little after the break Lynn were never in serious trouble.

The midfield did well protecting the backline, with Henderson causing havoc, and Gash and Marriott pulling the visiting backline all over.

Jordan Richards and Jones both went close, but the second half was notable for the chances Marriott couldn't quite take.

A run from halfway way into the area ended with a deflected shot which the keeper claimed; a lovely flick by Sonny Carey put Marriott through but he slices a left foot shot wide; a Gash nod-down was too strong and the striker couldn't quite control; - a bicycle was just wide and then Blyth keeper Zach Hemming produced an outstanding save to tip a left-footer around the post.

Such things are considered collectors' items at Lynn nowadays, but Marriott got the goal he deserved with a minute remaining. Gash played the ball to Ryan Hawkins down the right. The sub got into the area and was entitled to have a go himself, but he unselfishly slid it across to Marriott who controlled, took one step to his right and fired it home.

Normal service resumed.