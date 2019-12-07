Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: King's Lynn Town v Blyth Spartans - Cully bids to keep Linnets' top against ex-City assistant boss Lee Clark

King's Lynn Town v Blyth Spartans Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King's Lynn Town will be looking to maintain pole position in the National League North when Blyth Spartans visit The Walks.

The Linnets are a point clear of York City, who were held to a draw at Hereford in midweek. York travel to Kettering on Saturday.

Blyth Spartans, managed by former Norwich City assistant manager Lee Clark, have had a tough time of it this season and are currently second from bottom of the table, although they received a welcome boost in midweek with a 3-1 FA Trophy win away to Alfreton.

- Follow all the action and reaction from Chris Lakey at The Walks in the live blog