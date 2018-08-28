Search

Culverhouse hoping to avoid any dramas as King’s Lynn Town face bottom side

PUBLISHED: 13:50 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:50 23 November 2018

Kings Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher

Ian Culverhouse doesn’t do dramas – and he certainly isn’t into Tales of the Unexpected.

As the King’s Lynn Town boss prepares for Saturday’s home game against bottom side Bedworth United, Culverhouse was keen to stick strictly to the managerial script – and that means dampening some of the excitement surrounding his team’s revival over recent weeks.

A win this afternoon could see Lynn in the play-off places for the first time this season – just six weeks after they were in 19th.

But Culverhouse also doesn’t count chickens and, despite looking for a fourth Southern Premier Central Division win on the spin, had some words of caution.

“We have prepared just as we would do for any game, be it against a top, middle or bottom side and we are ready for what I expect to be a difficult game,” he told the club’s official web site.

“Yes, Bedworth have had a difficult start, but some time they may well click into gear and go on a run. What we must do is ensure that it’s not against us. We are currently on a good run which started before I arrived under Neil Fryatt and Rob Back and I’m delighted that we have continued on the same track.

“However, we are in no position as yet to begin back slapping and getting carried away, which I hasten to add we haven’t.

“We are playing catch-up at the moment and we will be for a while to come. As I said when I returned, there is a bagful of points to play for and many games to play.

“We have to continue what we are doing at present and carry it on for as long as we can into December, which will be a real test with a lot of games in such a short space of time.”

Lynn have doubts over Aaron Jones and captain Michael Clunan who both missed last weekend’s 3-1 win at Barwell.

Meanwhile, Fryatt has been appointed manager of Lynn reserves with Adam Seal assisting and Paul Faulkner continuing as physio. Fryatt will continue in his role as youth team manager. Johnny Alflatt, who had been assistant to Seal, has been relieved of his duties at the club.

Back, the club’s director of football, said: “Firstly I must thank Johnny for all of his efforts over the past 18 months. It’s been a tough season of transition with many under-18 players stepping up into the reserves and under-16s playing for our A team.

“Results have not been what we are looking for at reserve level, but development and stability is and bringing Neil into the role with all of his experience will redress the balance.

“Neil, along with Dan and Jamie Buhlemann are doing a great job here at the club working with the exciting young prospects we have here. We have forged a tremendous link with the Elite set-up and I really think that some of these lads will go on to become first team players of the future.

“In total, around 20 of our young lads have come from the Elite system which is a fantastic achievement.”

Live

