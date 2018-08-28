King’s Lynn Town v Barwell - live match coverage

Kings Lynn Town will be hoping to celebrate when they take on Barwell at The Walks Picture: Archant

King’s Lynn Town continue their push for promotion when they take on Barwell at The Walks.

Ian Culverhouse’s team are currently on an unbeaten 16-match run in the South Central Premier which has taken them up to third place in the table.

Barwell are fifth from bottom, but the Linnets boss isn’t one for taking any team lightly – and he knows that, with Norwich City without a Saturday afternoon fixture, the Linnets are on centre stage - and Chris Lakey will be there with them all the way, bringing you the early team news and bulletins throughout the game.