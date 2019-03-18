King’s Lynn Town face feisty play-off rivals Alvechurch

Search

18 March, 2019 - 12:00
King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse, left, and assistant Paul Bastock Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse, left, and assistant Paul Bastock Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

It’s a case of one down, two to go as King’s Lynn Town pursue their promotion dream.

Having disposed of a stubborn Hitchin Town at the weekend, the Linnets host Alvechurch, who are right there in the play-off mix with Ian Culverhouse’s side, in a re-arranged fixture on Tuesday night.

It is, as Culverhouse admits, a genuine six-pointer – and there is more than a bit of added spice given the circumstances of the original game which was postponed at 2pm because of a frozen pitch - despite Alvechurch having made the journey to The Walks having been told the game would go ahead.

It sparked ugly scenes as the visitors refused to halt a warm-down session on the pitch and will likely add extra spice to an already high-profile clash.

Will there be a handshake between Culverhouse and his opposite number, Ian Long?

“I don’t know,” said Culverhouse, with a smile. “I think they were a little bit out of order, personally. I can understand the frustration because it was a little bit of a farce, but come on!”

The nuts and bolts of the game are more straightforward for Culverhouse, whose first game on his return as Linnets boss back in November was a 3-0 win at Alvechurch.

Lynn are third in the table, with places two to five in the play-offs. Alvechurch are sixth, five points behind Lynn with two games in hand.

“We turned up there in my first game back and put on a hell of a performance and we have to turn up on Tuesday night and do the same,” said Culverhouse.

Add to the mix the little matter of fourth-placed Stratford, who host Lynn on Saturday. Stratford are a point behind Lynn, and travel to Leiston on Tuesday night.

“It is a big week for us. It was important on Saturday that we came back from losing last week, which we have done, and now we have two that are in and around us.

“We start with Alvechurch, which is going to be another physical game and they come in fresh after their match at the weekend was called off and they will come and give it a go and we have to impose our game on them.

“The Alvechurch game is a real six-pointer.

“If we can turn up and impose our game and match the physical side then we will be alright.”

