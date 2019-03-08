Search

Henderson goal settles the issue for excellent King’s Lynn Town

PUBLISHED: 22:19 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:19 19 March 2019

Kings Lynn Town's Chris Henderson scored the only goal of the game against Alvechurch Picture: Archant

Kings Lynn Town's Chris Henderson scored the only goal of the game against Alvechurch Picture: Archant

Chris Henderson settled the battle of The Walks once and for all as Lynn got one over one of their major Southern Premier Central play-off rivals, beating Alvechurch 1-0.

The teams had been due to face off at The Walks in early February, but parts of the pitch were frozen and the match was postponed less than an hour before kick-off – a decision which infuriated the visitors given they had been assured all was fine, leading to angry confrontations between the two camps when they refused to bring a halt to a training warm-down.

It guaranteed another frosty atmosphere last night, but once again, Alvechurch left with their tails between their legs – this time legitimately thanks to Henderson’s 64th-minute winner.

There was no handshake between the managers before or after kick-off, but there was almost a nice hot start by Lynn, with Chris Henderson clipping the ball over keeper and bar after just two minutes.

Lynn were indebted to Alex Street for keeping out Andre Landell’s close-range effort before, moments later, Rahis Nabi missed the ball completely with the goal at his mercy.

It was hectic stuff, but Lynn managed to slow the game down to a more suitable pace, taking control and almost going ahead on 22 minutes when Ryan Fryatt and Jordan Richards saw efforts blocked in a goalmouth scramble.

Lynn weren’t helping their cause with some wayward passes and the initiative was in danger of being lost, but Lynn ended the half well - Adam Marriott saw a goalbound effort deflected for a corner, Michael Gash forced the keeper into a full-length save from a difficult angle and Richards blasted a thunderbolt just wide.

Marriott shot just wide early in the second half and Ryan Jarvis and Ryan Fryatt, denied by keeper Dan Crane, went even closer as Lynn gained the upper hand. Henderson should have done better from close range after another Lynn corner, but Lynn got the goal they deserved when Michael Clunan intercepted a free-kick and set Marriott off in acres of space down the right. Lynn’s leading scorer unselfishly off-loaded to Henderson, who finished into the top corner on 64 minutes.

Marriott forced Crane into another good save as Lynn dominated and Alvechurch survived another scramble as their goal led a charmed life.

Alvechurch tried to respond, but never had the quality.

King’s Lynn: Street, Fryatt, Robinson (Hawkins 62), McAuley, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Richards, Clunan, Henderson, Marriott, Gash. Subs not used: Parker, Mellors-Blair, Limb, Congreve. Goal: Henderson 64

Alvechurch: Crane, Ezewele, Foster, Turton, Morrison, Carter, Bellis (Tonks 84), Botfield, March, Landell (Cook 68), Nabi (Lloyd 65). Subs not used: Willets, Price.

Ref: J Crofts (St Neots)

Att: 755

