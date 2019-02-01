Ian Culverhouse probably won’t regard the home game against Alvechurch as anything more than another game which needs to be won, but it’s hard not to use it as a barometer of the success of his second stint in charge at The Walks. Culverhouse’s first match in charge after his return as manager was against the same opponents in November – Lynn won 3-0 and since then his team have lost just one game. The manager’s record reads: P17 W10 D6 L1 - 36 points out of a possible 54. But the work is still incomplete in a promotion race which sees six contenders covered by six points. Assuming the race for the only promotion spot remains between leaders Kettering and Stourbridge – who are 10 points above third-placed Lynn – then it’s a battle for three play-off places. Alvechurch are in that mix, two places and three points behind their hosts, and Culverhouse knows that his use of the word “perfection” is no loose football cliche. Without it, the dream could end prematurely. “You’re nit picking in the end but that is what you are striving for – perfection,” he said. “We have just got to work and work at everything because we are giving teams chances and we shouldn’t.” What Culverhouse has in his favour is a squad that runs a lot deeper than it did just a few weeks ago, when injuries began to bite. Jordan Richards and in-form striker Adam Marriott played their part in the midweek 3-2 home win over Royston before they were given an early break, to save their hamstrings. “You are only as strong as your bench and if you can turn round and bring on the quality of (Ryan) Hawkins, (Chris) Henderson and (Craig) Parker that gives us so much, that strength in depth and it is vitally important,” he said. “Plus Aaron Jones is probably a week away and that gives us another body, which is superb.” With the collective working, Culverhouse wants The Walks to be an intimidating place for visitors. “We have to make this place a fortress,” he said. “People should fear coming here with the crowd playing their part as well.” The only other issue will be the pitch, which took a battering in midweek but which has since had the expert hands of groundsman Steve Curtis working on it. “I know Steve works tirelessly and hopefully he can get on it and flatten it out for us, but what will be will be,” added Culverhouse.
