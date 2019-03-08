Search

King's Lynn Town looking to stay out of harm's way as they return to The Walks

PUBLISHED: 18:05 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 01 November 2019

King's Lynn Town defender Ryan Fryatt looks set to miss the game against Altrincham because of injury Picture: Ian Burt

Football matches can be like London buses at times - you wait ages for one and then two come along at once.

Ryan Jarvis is struggling with a groin injury Picture: Ian BurtRyan Jarvis is struggling with a groin injury Picture: Ian Burt

Whether King's Lynn Town will have benefited from a two-week break between games is debatable.

Some footballers will say they want to get out on the pitch as soon as possible after a bad results; others will see the time as an opportunity to right the wrongs.

Having last kicked a football in some sort of anger when they exited the FA Cup at the hands of Nantwich a fortnight ago, Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse won't want to see the 'wrongs' again in any sort of a hurry - starting at home to Altrincham on Saturday.

The postponement of last weekend's trip to Kidderminster Harriers means Lynn go from footballing feast to famine - that game has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, so the turnaround for Culverhouse's injury-hit squad is swift.

Ryan Fryatt looks likely to miss Saturday's game, along with fellow central defender Chris Smith, who is still recovering from a dislocated elbow. It means Rory McAuley remains Town's only recognised centre back - and just in front of the back line, defensive midfielder Ryan Jarvis continues to receive treatment for a troublesome groin injury.

No doubt the cotton wool will be out again, protecting the players who are occupying unfamiliar roles in the team.

Lynn haven't played at The Walks for three weeks - the last time was the immense 2-2 home draw against Chester - and have slipped to fifth in the table - still punching above their weight given the pre-season prediction of a struggle for the National League North newcomers.

They defend an unbeaten home record stretching back more than a year, but have played at home only twice in the past eight weeks.

Altrincham are 18th in the table and looking for their first away league win of the season.

They recently signed highly-rated left winger, Luke Wall, from Witton Albion and are hoping he will make his debut at The Walks.

Saturday's has been christened 'Armed Services Day' at The Walks with free admission to all armed services personnel to watch the game on production of their ID.

A collection will also be taken for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

